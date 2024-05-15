Demo derby comes to fairgrounds in Davenport

Demo derby comes to fairgrounds in Davenport

Midwest Mayhem Demolition Derby returns to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 18, for another round of the midwest best demolition derby drivers fighting it out for multi-class guaranteed payouts according to a news release.

For more information, visit here.

Action starts at 6 p.m. with Power Wheels for kids ages 3-10, followed by several classes of demolition derby action. The grandstand opens at 5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 ages 5-12 and free for children younger than 5.

Pit access opens at 3 p.m. with pit passes at $30. Food and drink will be available to purchase at the event.

“Graffiti Matt” Scherer will be on hand in the pit area painting cars for those who want a customized paint job on their demo car. For more information, contact him directly here.

For all Viola Boyz Demolition Derby 2024 shows, visit here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.