Demi Vollering Takes Camper Van to Explore 2024 Tour de France Femmes Route

Alex Broadway - Getty Images

The third edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will take place over eight stages from August 12 to August 18 (yes, there are two stages in one day), which gives the women a little more time to prepare and examine the route. This year’s course also includes three stages in the Netherlands, with the Grand Départ in Rotterdam.

Reigning champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) decided to hit the road in a camper van to recon the entire course. Dutch outlet NOS reported that Vollering, her boyfriend, and her dog, Flo, started in Rotterdam—the city that will host the first three stages, including an individual time trial.

Vollering and her entourage then headed to Belgium to check out the finish of stage four in Liège before continuing south to the Alps and the final summit finish on the famous Alpe d’Huez.

The trio stayed at campgrounds along the way, and Vollering told NOS , “There is something about the tension of whether or not you have a hot shower at the campsite. I like the adventure.” She went on to say, “Washing in a nice, clean stream is also fine. It gives a lot of energy. Nothing to worry about. Back to basics. Pure life.”

It makes sense that Vollering would want to try her legs out on the route. This year’s race will be very different from last year’s. There are lots of long stages with epic climbs. Vollering said, “Stages five, six, seven, and eight have been explored. Very different than we have ever experienced. Long stages, many elevation meters. A tough finish to the Tour.”

This trip was Vollering’s first experience on Alpe d’Huez. She said, “It was steeper than I thought. We just got to know each other. You shouldn’t overestimate yourself because then you’ll bump into yourself.”

Vollering has seemed unstoppable so far this year. She didn’t just win the Vuelta a Burgos , she captured three of the race’s classifications and the final stage win. She also won the Vuelta España Femenina, and Itzulia Women, absolutely dominating in Spain this spring.

Vollering will skip the Giro d’Italia Donne this July and will instead have all eyes on the Olympics and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. Luckily, many of those roads will look familiar after her camping trip adventure.

