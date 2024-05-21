Demi Vollering Extends Reign with Dominant Performance at the 2024 Vuelta a Burgos Féminas

Alex Broadway - Getty Images

Demi Vollering won the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas in style, capturing three of the race’s classifications. She also took the stage win on the four-stage race’s final day after attacking on the brutal Alto de Rozavientos, closing an almost one-minute gap before opening a minute-long gap of her own over the day’s final kilometers.

After attacking with some thirty kilometers to go, eventual second-place finisher Lucinda Brand of Lidl-Trek started the 3.5-kilometer climb a minute clear of Vollering. However, SD-Worx’s Dutch star launched a chase, dropping the twenty-strong group she was with, and caught and passed Brand halfway up the climb, which averaged 9.3 percent. From there, Vollering soloed to the finish over the race’s final fifteen kilometers, beating Brand by fifty-one seconds. She also won the race’s points and mountains jerseys, taking all three jerseys she was qualified to win.

“It was quite cold during the final stage,” Vollering said. “My team controlled perfectly. Lorena Wiebes helped me to position myself well for the final climb. But I was so cold that I had no real acceleration left in my legs. By keeping the pace as high as possible, I hoped to cross the top alone. That plan succeeded. After that, the road to the stage win was open.”

It was another statement win for the 27-year-old Dutchwoman, who has been dominant during this year’s Spanish season.

After a series of near-victories during the Belgian classics—she finished second at Brabantse Pijl and Flèche Wallone and third at Liège-Bastonge-Liège—Vollering has been on a stage-race tear, winning three straight Spanish stage races.

Not only did she win the Vuelta España Femenina, Itzulia Women, and last week’s Vuelta a Burgos, but she also won the mountains and points jerseys in the latter two races and the mountains jersey in the Vuelta while finishing second in the points classification.

“This is really a relief,” Vollering said after her win. “The victories in Spain have comforted me after the wins in the classic spring were lacking. I hope to further improve this good condition towards my big goals this season: the Olympics, the Tour de France Femmes and the World Championships.”

Vollering will skip July’s Giro d’Italia to focus on both the Paris Olympics and the Tour de France Femmes, where she is the reigning champion. After that, she’ll turn her focus on September’s World Championships in Zurich.

“May is a brilliant month for me,” Vollering said. “I’m already looking forward to the sequel. My big goals are coming up with the Olympics, the Tour de France, and the World Championships. First, I want to enjoy these wins in Spain. It’s special to win the overall classification at the Vuelta Burgos two years in a row.”

Vollering’s dominance in May comes on the heels of her inking a major deal with Nike in late April, making her one of the highest-profile athletes in women’s sports to sign with the superbrand.

You Might Also Like