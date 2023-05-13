Demi Vollering dominates Itzulia Women with stage 2 victory

AMURRIO SPAIN MAY 13 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Yellow leader jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 2nd Itzulia Women 2023 Stage 2 a 1332 stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Amurrio UCIWWT on May 13 2023 in Amurrio Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

AMURRIO SPAIN MAY 13 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at podium as Yellow leader jersey winner during the 2nd Itzulia Women 2023 Stage 2 a 1332 stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Amurrio UCIWWT on May 13 2023 in Amurrio Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

AMURRIO SPAIN MAY 13 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Yellow leader jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Soraya Paladin of Italy and Team CanyonSRAM Racing during the 2nd Itzulia Women 2023 Stage 2 a 1332 stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Amurrio UCIWWT on May 13 2023 in Amurrio Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

AMURRIO SPAIN MAY 13 Stage winner Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Yellow Leader Jersey reacts after the 2nd Itzulia Women 2023 Stage 2 a 1332 stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Amurrio UCIWWT on May 13 2023 in Amurrio Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) made it two from two as she sprinted to victory on stage 2 of Itzulia Women ahead of Soraya Paladin (Canyon SRAM) in second and Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) in third.

The Dutchwoman maintains her 100% win record at Itzulia Women after winning all three stages in last year’s race, before winning stage 1 of this year's race on Friday.

She extends her overall lead to 56 seconds in the general classification with the 10 bonuses on the line, ahead of teammate Reusser in second and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM) in third.

Vollering entered the final in a slightly poor position but had enough power to sprint past Paladin who had led it out and Reusser.

“I cannot believe it again. This was not really the plan, then it came to the final and we really hoped that Marlen [Reusser] could put a really good attack in and stay away but it was not possible because it was going downhill too much,” said Vollering.

“On the slippery roads it was tricky and then I saw that I was in a good position to sprint. Marlen [Reusser] did a good leadout and I tried to sprint. It was also uphill actually so was a finish that suited me.”

Kasia Niewiadoma finished fourth after looking the strongest on the final uncategorised climb, but Vollering was able to hang on over the top and everything came back together before the final sprint into Amurrio.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) was once again unable to follow Vollering and Niewiadoma as the initial attacks went, but did finish in the front group. She still sits equal 4th, 1:11 behind Vollering in the GC with Olivia Baril (UAE Team ADQ).

How it unfolded

Any attempt of an early break was granted similar freedom to yesterday and reeled in before the summit of La Tejera (5.5km at 4.4%). Niamh Fisher-Black took the maximum haul of three QOM points ahead of Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon SRAM) and Vollering.

Silvia Magri (Israel Premier Tech Roland), Giorgia Vettorello (Bepink) and Maria Novolodskaia (LifePlus Wahoo) moved off the front following the descent and crossed the finish line in the opposite direction 30 seconds ahead of the peloton at the intermediate sprint point.

As the break and chasing group joined up 1km from the top of the final categorised climb, Malkuartu (3.3 at 4.7), Stine Dale (Coop-Hitec) attacked off the front with the peloton closing in.

Fisher-Black drove on the front in pursuit of three more QOM points, reeling in Dale with Van Vleuten, Vollering Niewiadoma, Reusser and Lippert closest behind.

Canyon SRAM launched a duo of attacks in the subsequent false-flat section through Rooijakkers and Paladin then Rooijakkers again. Clearly employing more of their aggressive race tactics similar to at La Vuelta last week.

A larger group reformed inside 20km to go with none of the attacks able to stick despite the best efforts of SD Worx also trying to get away through Mischa Bredewold and Fisher-Black.

Claire Steels (Israel Premier Tech Roland) was the first to be allowed any leeway 18.7km from the finish with SD Worx allowing the British rider who was 2’53” on GC from Vollering to set off solo.

The 36-year-old Briton had a 37-second lead 12km from the finish and it was increasing by the kilometre with no team taking up the mantle of chasing.

Vollering hit the front of the group with Niewiadoma in her wheel in anticipation of the steepest gradients in the final 400 metres of the climb, maxing out at 13%.

The Polish rider made the first move with Lippert on her wheel and Vollering not far behind on the narrow climb. The German national champion couldn’t hold the pace, forcing Vollering to chase on her own towards the summit of the climb.

Steels survived over the summit and as the rain was starting to fall, a trio formed at the head of the race. Lippert and Olivia Baril (UAE ADQ) bridged the gap soon after.

Once more riders has joined back on, Van Vleuten and Reusser tried to attack over the front but with no success.

The World Champion led out the peloton after they passed the flamme rouge, before Reusser came to the front with two Canyon SRAM riders in her wheel, Paladin and Niewiadoma.

The Italian went long but Vollering came from deep out of the final bend in the road and was able to maintain her effort long enough to kick past Paladin and Reusser.

Vollering will enter the third and final stage 56 seconds ahead of Reusser in second. Niewiadoma sits a further nine seconds back in third with Baril and Van Vleuten rounding out the top five on the same time of 1:11.

The current overall Women’s World Tour leader also leads the points classification ahead of Reusser and the QOM classification on equal points with another teammate, Fisher-Black.

Steels took the combativity award for her late solo move and Ella Wyllie (LifePLus Wahoo) keeps hold of the young riders jersey 32 seconds ahead of Vas in second.

Tomorrow’s stage is the San Sebastian stage, running 114.8km from Donostia to Donostia. They’ll hit the famous climbs, Jaizkibel and the Murgil wall to Mendizorrotz on their way to the finish.

Results

