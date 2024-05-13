Demi Vollering Clinches Commanding Victory at 2024 Itzulia Women

Alex Broadway - Getty Images

Demi Vollering of SD Worx-Protime emerged as the undisputed champion in the challenging terrain of northern Spain during the 2024 Itzulia Women’s race this past weekend. The three-day stage event is known for its grueling hills, and this year, the elements added an extra layer of difficulty as riders contended with both scorching heat and rainy conditions across the 358.9 km course, featuring over 5,000 meters of punishing climbs.

In a display of power and tactical brilliance, Vollering took control of the race on the final stage, launching a decisive attack on the demanding Mendizorrotz climb and soloing her way to victory, clinching both the stage win and the overall general classification. This remarkable victory marked her sixth stage win and second GC title in this prestigious event.

The stage was set for an epic showdown as returning champions Vollering and teammate Marlen Reusser lined up once again. Last year’s podium saw Reusser and Vollering taking the top two spots, with Kasia Niewiadoma of Canyon//SRAM securing third place overall.

2024 Iztulia Women’s Results

How the 2024 Iztulia Women Unfolded

SD Worx-Protime has dominated this race in the past, and they have only continued the trend. At 140 km, the first stage took riders from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Elgoibar, the longest stage at 140 km. The stage’s 1,473 meters (4,832 feet) of climbing included the Olaeta pass, a key section for the entire stage.

Reusser seemed back to her tough-as-nails self in this stage after returning from injury. Vollering was lead-out for Mischa Bredewold, who took the win just ahead of Movistar’s Arlenis Sierra and took third herself—a solid place to be for GC contention.

The second day of racing was hot and climby. 104 km (64 miles), and 1,547 meters (5,075 feet) of climbing.

Bredewold started showing signs of fatigue on the Urruztigaina climb, but Vollering was in the attack group with teammate Niamh Fisher-Black. Team SD Worx-Protime seemed unstoppable. Vollering put in another punch at the summit to get ahead, and Bredewold rallied. Bredewold won for two in a row.

The biggest climbing day of the race was Stage 3, which included 1,800 meters (5,905 feet) of elevation gain. The Donostia route simulated the San Sebastian Classic, a one-day men’s race in August, and finishes with a climb up the Murgil wall to Mendizorrotz, followed by a blistering descent and a final slog to the finish. A literal perfect stage for Vollering.

A significant 12-rider breakaway surged ahead on the challenging hills in the final stage. However, the Dutch national champion demonstrated her prowess by swiftly conquering the grueling Category 2 climb, a 3.4 km ascent at an 8.4% gradient, approximately 30 km from the finish line. She then proceeded to take another remarkable stage win and secure the overall victory.

Vollering crossed the finish line in Donostia with a commanding 44-second lead, marking her triumphant win. Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies) claimed second place in the sprint, followed by Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) and Olivia Baril (Movistar).

SD Worx-Protime celebrated their historic hat-trick win on social media, stating, “Securing victory in every stage for three consecutive years with the team is truly remarkable. I’m immensely thrilled by this win. Demi Vollering’s solo victory will be remembered for years to come.”

