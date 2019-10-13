Demetrious Johnson wins ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix

Demetrious Johnson ONE Championship victory

Demetrious Johnson was the favorite going into the ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix and he lived up to expectations with a decision win over Danny Kingad in Tokyo on Sunday morning (local time). The former UFC flyweight champion controlled the action from start to finish and never looked like losing.

Johnson got a takedown early in the opening round at ONE: Century – Part I, although Kingad worked his way back up following a brief scramble. It was second time lucky for the UFC veteran, who quickly put the Filipino on his back again and moved into side control.

Johnson was looking for a guillotine but Kingad managed to roll out and escape. The round finished with the Filipino fending off a Kimura attempt before being mounted by "Mighty Mouse."

Early in the second stanza, Johnson ducked a right hand and shot in for the takedown. Kingad clipped the American with a left hook, but the Filipino was unable to mount any serious offense against an opponent who set a relentless pace and gave him no time to think.

Johnson’s takedowns were the story of the final round, too. Kingad briefly succeeded in getting the action down following a clinch and spent a few seconds in top position, but was unable to capitalize with any strikes or submission attempts.

The fight finished with Johnson on Kingad’s back leaving the judges with a very easy job. The former UFC flyweight champion won the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix and secured a shot against reigning champion Adriano Moraes in the process.

Johnson’s record now stands at 30-1-3, while Kingad is 12-2. The American is flawless in his post UFC career with three wins out of three for ONE Championship.

https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1183238079743545344?s=20

It was a good night for the promotion’s title holding siblings, as well. Angela Lee (10-2) submitted Xiong Jing Nan (14-2) with a rear-naked choke in the dying seconds of the final round to defend her atomweight belt and snap a two-fight losing skid.

Meanwhile, her brother, Christian Lee (13-3) stepped up at short notice to face Saygid Arslanaliev (8-2) in the final of the ONE Lightweight Grand Prix. He dominated the action from start to finish, scoring a series of takedowns against the visibly exhausted Russian to claim a one-sided decision win.

https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1183234155200442368?s=20

ONE: Century – Part I