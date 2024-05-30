Demetrious Johnson: Right now ‘boxing is more exciting than mixed martial arts’

Demetrious Johnson argues that boxing is more appealing than MMA at the moment.

Johnson, a former longtime UFC flyweight champion and current ONE flyweight champ, has been more intrigued with boxing’s storylines over MMA’s.

“Right now I feel like boxing is more exciting than mixed martial arts, right?” Johnson said on his YouTube channel. “I mean, there are points of time where mixed martial arts is having its peaks, but right now you just have Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney. Ryan Garcia just popped.

“Then you had Francis Ngannou, who got knocked out by Anthony Joshua. Then you just had the beautiful Tyson Fury and (Oleksandr) Usyk, just beat him, became the heavyweight champion. That fight was absolutely amazing. From Round 1 to Round 12, I was at the edge of my seat.”

Johnson has previously mentioned that he’s unsure of his MMA future and recently expressed interest in making his boxing debut. He looks forward to Saturday’s UFC 302 headliner between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier at the most in MMA, as he sees it as Poirier’s last shot at becoming undisputed champion.

“Right now we’re sitting here waiting for in the mixed martial arts world,” Johnson said. “We have a couple things going on. ONE Championship, we got Kade Ruotolo making his debut in mixed martial arts. We got a couple other things. But right now, I think that the story we’re waiting for in mixed martial arts is Islam taking on Dustin Poirier.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie