Demetrious Johnson Lost His Belt, but Tops UFC 227 Fighter Salaries

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

TJ Dillashaw finished Cody Garbrandt in an immediate rematch to top the UFC 227 fight card. He was close to the top of the fighter payroll, but fell just shy.

Demetirous “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, in a narrow loss to Henry Cejudo in the co-main event, topped the UFC 227 fighter salaries by earning a flat fee of $380,000.

For his second consecutive knockout of Garbrandt, Dillashaw took home a purse of $350,000 with no win bonus.

Henry Cejudo earned a flat fee of $100,000 for becoming the first man to knock Johnson off of the UFC flyweight championship pedestal, while Garbrandt took home $200,000 for the loss to Dillashaw.

The figures in the reported UFC 227 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the California State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body.

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 took place on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Fighter Salaries

T.J. Dillashaw: $350,000 (no win bonus) def. Cody Garbrandt: $200,000

Henry Cejudo: $100,000 (no win bonus) def. Demetrious Johnson: $380,000

Renato Moicano: $52,000 (includes $26,000 win bonus) def. Cub Swanson: $90,000

J.J. Aldrich: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) def. Polyana Viana: $12,000

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Kevin Holland: $13,000

Pedro Munhoz: $84,000 (includes $42,000 win bonus) def. Brett Johns: $22,000

Ricky Simon: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Montel Jackson: $10,000

Ricardo Ramos: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Kyung Ho Kang: $16,000

Sheymon Moraes: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Matt Sayles: $10,000

Alex Perez: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Jose Torres: $14,000

Weili Zhang: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Danielle Taylor: $20,000

Marlon Vera: $64,000 (includes $32,000 win bonus) def. Wuliji Buren: $10,000