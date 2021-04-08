Demetrious Johnson issues statement after first career knockout loss at ONE on TNT I

Mike Bohn
·2 min read
Demetrious Johnson does not appear to be badly harmed after suffering his first career knockout loss at ONE on TNT I.

Johnson (30-4-1), a former longtime UFC flyweight champion, came up short in his bid for ONE Championship gold on Wednesday when got finished with strikes by Adriano Moraes (19-3) in the second round of their headlining bout at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

“Mighty Mouse” got hurt with a big uppercut by Moraes, who proceeded to land a vicious knee on the ground that launched Johnson back into the cage. The Brazilian landed a few finishing blows to complete the monumental upset and become the first to put away the all-time great inside the distance.

ONE on TNT I results: Adriano Moraes knocks out Demetrious Johnson; Eddie Alvarez disqualified

It didn’t take long for Johnson to become alert after being put out. He conducted a post-fight interview on the broadcast, then when he returned to the fighter hotel, took to social media to provide an encouraging update on his condition (via Twitter):

all good everyone back in the hotel. watch the fight. shitty day in the office. congratz to @adrianomkmoraes we will be back.

Johnson said in his post-fight interview that, after the number of times in which he’s competed, getting stopped like he did was “bound to happen.”

He was in positive spirits, and made no indication that the results hindered his passion to push forward in his ONE Championship career.

ONE on TNT I: Twitter reacts to Demetrious Johnson's KO loss, Eddie Alvarez's DQ loss

  • Ex-UFC champs Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson set to grow ONE's U.S. fanbase

    ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.

  • Demetrious Johnson still wants to see knees to grounded opponents despite knockout loss at ONE on TNT I

    Demetrious Johnson still thinks the rule of kneeing a downed opponent should be legal despite being on the receiving end at ONE on TNT I.

  • ONE on TNT I: Twitter reacts to Demetrious Johnson’s KO loss, Eddie Alvarez’s DQ loss

    Check out the top Twitter reaction to Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez's losses at ONE on TNT I.

  • ONE on TNT I results: Eddie Alvarez disqualified for illegal punches

    ONE Championship's run on primetime in the U.S. got off to a rather frustrating start, with Eddie Alvarez disqualified in the first round.

  • A fired-up Marvin Vettori plans to smash Kevin Holland, call out Israel Adesanya

    Vettori appreciates Holland taking the fight, but he’s hardly impressed with the attributes the 10th-ranked Holland brings to the table.

  • Demetrious Johnson taking Adriano Moraes seriously, laughs off proving anything to Dana White

    Former UFC flyweight champion and winner of the ONE Championship flyweight grand prix, Demetrious ”Mighty Mouse” Johnson, spoke at virtual media day for ONE on TNT ahead of challenging Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight championship. Despite holding the flyweight belt for over six years over the course of two title reigns in the promotion along with a five-inch height advantage, Moraes is an underdog against Mighty Mouse. While Johnson will not underestimate Moraes in any capacity, he is particularly complimentary of Moraes’ ability in the grappling department. “I think his greatest strength is his grappling. I think he’s very long for the division, very tall and he has those long legs,” said Johnson. “Phenomenal grappler. He likes to get on people’s backs, lock up the body triangle.” Johnson referenced his fight against Tatsumitsu Wada in August 2019. Wada got Johnson’s back and maintained control in that position for roughly three minutes. Mighty Mouse is cognizant of the fact that he must avoid similar circumstances with Moraes, a BJJ black belt. “I didn’t really take any damage from Tatsumitsu Wada being on my back, but that’s three minutes of me that I could’ve been working trying to finish a fight,” Johnson said. “Passing guard. Throwing elbows. Anything. So that’s the biggest strength that I believe Adriano has.” Johnson also spoke of Moraes’ approach to talk trash ahead of the fight. Mighty Mouse is frequently recognized by many as one of if not the greatest MMA fighter of all-time. Some fighters, like John Dodson, took a similar route ahead of their fight, yet a significant amount of Johnson’s opponents were solely focused on how to beat him let alone attempt to get in his head. “I haven’t really followed his career, so I don’t know how he approaches his fights. So this is I guess new to me,” Johnson said. “But I’ve had trash talk before in my fights, fighting John Dodson. I think John Dodson is the only one who really talked crap. But yeah, it’s just the way [Moraes] likes to take it if he wants it.” Despite Moraes’ trash talk, Johnson holds Moraes in high regard when it comes to his talent compared to past opponents. Demetrious Johnson notches the submission victory What does Demetrious Johnson have to prove to Dana White? “He’s up there. He’s my next biggest fight, he’s my next challenge,” Johnson said. Johnson also provided reasoning for why Moraes might not necessarily be a household name in MMA. “He hasn’t done any work on the U.S. soil, right? I believe the only reason my name is big on the U.S. soil and in Asia as well is for what I’ve done on American soil and how I've gone about my career,” Johnson said. “I think that’s what kind of elevated my name, essentially.” Perhaps Johnson’s most notable response during media day was when a journalist asked what it would mean to his legacy to show UFC president Dana White that he was still at the top of the heap with a victory over Moraes. Mighty Mouse burst out laughing. “It’s not important at all. I think the world knows where my skill set is,” Johnson said in between laughter. “I’m not worried about showing anything to Dana White.” Regardless, Johnson will show the world what he has in store for Adriano Moraes at “ONE on TNT I” on Wednesday, April 7. Bellator 255 Highlights: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez! Check out highlights from Demetrious Johnson winning the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Colby Covington responds to Kamaru Usman’s inactivity dig: ‘Spoken like a true coward’

    Kamaru Usman says Colby Covington needs to "show me some activity" if he wants another title shot.

  • Mackenzie Dern fully committed to UFC title run, believes she’s now ‘champ material’

    Mackenzie Dern is already a world champion in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but she now believes she's ready to accomplish the same feat in MMA.

  • Jorge Masvidal wants trilogy after he beats Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

    In an exclusive Q&A available to ESPN+ subscribers, no. 4 ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal answered questions from fans ahead of his welterweight championship rematch against Kamaru Usman on April 24 at UFC 261. When asked what Masvidal will do differently ahead of his rematch with Masvidal, “Gamebred” was candid in his answer. “I’m not gonna cut 20 pounds of weight now, mainly in water in six days,” Masvidal said. “It’s a different weight cut altogether and that’s gonna be the main determining factor I think.” In Masvidal’s first fight with Usman for the welterweight strap at UFC 251, he filled in for a COVID-19 stricken Gilbert Burns on just six days notice. As a result, Masvidal had to cut weight rapidly in order to make the 170-pound limit along with having to adjust his sleep schedule to Abu Dhabi time. Usman won their first match-up via a unanimous decision with scores of 50-45, 50-45, 49-46. Kamaru Usman elbows Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island Masvidal was also asked what it would mean for him to win the welterweight title at UFC 261. “Everything. I’ve put everything that I have into this sport,” Masvidal said. “I’m gonna be able to get the type of sleep I want at night when I have that belt.” Another fan asked Masvidal if he would be willing to take a trilogy bout with the reigning welterweight champion assuming that Gamebred would be victorious in the rematch against “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 261. “When I win this rematch we will definitely go for a trilogy,” Masvidal said. I will not go down in history as one and one with this individual. It’s not gonna happen.” UFC 261 on April 24 not only features the welterweight championship rematch, it also marks the first time in the U.S. that the UFC will be able to welcome fans back to a sold-out venue of 15,000-plus without social distancing limitations. Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 UFC 251 highlights & recap from Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in their first match-up (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Lakers will be without Talen Horton-Tucker and possibly Kyle Kuzma against Heat

    Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker was suspended one game by the NBA for leaving the bench during an in-game incident. Kyle Kuzma may not be available vs. the Miami Heat.

  • Former DC Films head Geoff Johns denies ever threatening Ray Fisher over 'Justice League' catchphrase

    Fisher, who plays Cyborg in "Justice League," told The Hollywood Reporter he was pressured by Johns and others to use "booyah" as his catchphrase.

  • UFC Vegas 23 betting preview: Will Kevin Holland upset Marvin Vettori?

    On Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC), Holland will step in for fifth-ranked Darren Till, who suffered a broken collarbone in training, and will face No. 6 Marvin Vettori at Apex.

  • NASA says its photo of a 'rainbow' on Mars is actually a lens flare - sorry

    The account for NASA's Perseverance rover tweeted the explanation on Tuesday and said many people had asked whether the photo showed a rainbow.

  • Lakers show some fight: Five takeaways from their defeat of the Raptors

    Stung by a poor performance against the Clippers on Sunday, the Lakers bounce back with grit on defense and the boards in a victory over Toronto.

  • This viral clip from ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ has fans flipping out

    GIFs showing Zemo (Daniel Brühl) dancing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 appeared on social media on Friday, long before some people had a chance to watch the new episode. I actually saw the Zemo scene before getting to the episode myself, and the whole thing was hilarious. It was also very short, offering fans the appropriate amount of weird dancing from a character who is supposed to be one of the show's main villains. Now, he's also one of the show's main memes. If you haven’t seen any Falcon and the Winter Soldier promos and you haven’t read anything about Marvel’s new Disney+ show, then the Zemo dance should be enough to make you want to watch it. That’s assuming, of course, that you’re a fan of the MCU and know who Zemo is. Otherwise, it’s just a strange scene with Daniel Brühl dancing. And the best part is that, as it turns out, that the whole scene wasn’t in the script — Brühl just went with it. Marvel actually recorded an extended version of the baron dancing, and fans already want to see "the Zemo cut." Before you go any further, note that some minor Falcon spoilers might follow below. Before we get any deeper into it, here’s the Zemo dance in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lj0JSNna_3A The whole thing happens over in Madripoor, where Zemo, Sam (Anthony Mackie), and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) investigate the reemergence of the super-soldier serum. That’s where they meet Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), and it’s her party where Zemo unleashes his moves. Even without the dance that went viral on social media, Zemo would still be one of the hit characters of episode 3. As I said before, this is the kind of Zemo that I wouldn’t mind watching in future MCU adventures. And we will probably end up seeing Zemo lead the Thunderbolts in the very near future, a team of superheroes that’s supposed to start forming during the events in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Episode 3 does more for Zemo than Captain America: Civil War ever did. We get to learn more details about the villain that once outsmarted and outmaneuvered the Avengers. He’s the same ruthless, well-trained operative, but there are more sides to Zemo that we haven’t seen. He can be funny, and he could become the kind of fresh anti-hero that Marvel needs. Brühl addressed the way he played Zemo in Falcon in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where he revealed more details about the now-infamous dance. "It was a long dance," Brühl said. "There's more to it, but they cut this little moment [for the show]. After reading the scripts, I thought, 'Oh! This is a whole new game.' It gives me the opportunity to discover so much more [about the character] and to show different sides of Baron Zemo that, actually, I always had in mind knowing the comic books." Brühl added that he’s “always a fan” of the humor “when this is part of the performance, no matter how serious the circumstances are.” Zemo is indeed a lot more humorous in this show, and that’s one of the highlights of episode 3. Then again, in Civil War, he was very much enraged with the Avengers over the role they played in his family’s death. That rage is still there, and he’s still on a mission to eliminate beings with super abilities. But we now get to experience a more complex version of Zemo, a character who could easily rival Loki. Brühl went on to reveal in great detail how the dance scene occurred. That’s when he revealed that there's a longer version of his dance. It's so hysterical. [That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco. I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let's go for it! I enjoyed so much the reaction of Anthony and Sebastian looking at me. Still, I was 100 percent sure that they would cut it out [of the show]. I was really surprised and happy that they kept it. It was a long dance. There's more to it, but they cut this little moment. I didn't know what was happening, but I then received all these messages from my friends cracking up. My friends who know me well know I'm an embarrassing, passionate dancer on the floor but it would be different moves. It would be the Spanish side of me kicking in and doing some matador, flamenco moves, going down on my knees. Highly embarrassing for my friends. Now that we saw the Snyder Cut, it’s only fair that we get to see the “The Zemo Cut” — and fans are already asking for it on social media, where #ReleaseTheZemoCut has already started to trend.

  • UFC books Ode Osbourne for flyweight debut July 17 vs. Amir Albazi

    Ode Osbourne was scheduled to fight at flyweight in January before the fight fell through.

  • Five Things We’ve Learned Through Five Notre Dame Spring Practices

    Quarterbacks, position moves, the offensive line, defensive fronts and one receiver’s opportunity among early themes.

  • Iowa's Luka Garza wins Wooden Award, is consensus National Player of the Year

    Luka Garza has now swept the National Player of the Year awards.

  • Jake Paul’s ‘Disrupting the Space’ of Boxing — But Why Is He Doing It?

    The YouTube personality's athletic career began as something of a sideshow but he says it's more than a phase

  • Valerie Loureda booked for next fight at Bellator 258 on May 7

    Rising star Valerie Loureda is back.