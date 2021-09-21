Demetric Felton puts on a show for Browns in Week 2
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
DEMETRIC FELTON JR. 😱 @demetricfelton7 #Browns
📺: #HOUvsCLE on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/OgRd3SyD3R
— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021
The Cleveland Browns landed one of the biggest steals in the entire 2021 NFL draft when they plucked UCLA do-it-all weapon Demetric Felton off the board in the sixth round.
Felton is wasting little time making his presence felt in the pros, showing off his play-making ability with an impressive catch-and-run touchdown in Sunday’s victory over the Houston Texans.
Just about every Houston defender missed a tackle on the 33-yard score, proving the Browns have yet another dynamic weapon on an offense that was already loaded with them.