How DeMeco Ryans is using K'Waun Williams to teach Samuel Womack

How Ryans is using ex-49er K'Waun Williams to teach Womack

Veteran cornerback K'Waun Williams no longer is in the 49ers' locker room, but his presence is still being felt.

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is using film of Williams, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Denver Broncos during the offseason, to teach his current crop of young cornerbacks.

The revelation came up when Ryans was asked by local reporters Monday if he was happy with the way rookie cornerback Samuel Womack looked on a pair of blitzed during the 49ers' 17-7 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Yeah, [Womack] did an OK job," Ryans said after practice in Santa Clara. "We're working on it. We're working on getting him blitzing and it's a little different when you've had one of the best nickels I think to play in K’Waun Williams and just his style of the way he blitzes, the way he's able to get after the quarterback and also play the run. I was just showing those guys and teaching them off of some of his tape and what he's done and what they have to bring."

Williams spent the last five seasons with the 49ers and clearly, he left an impression on the coaching staff.

Womack, the 49ers' fifth-round draft pick this year, has made quite the impact in his short time with the team. He had two interceptions in San Francisco's preseason win over the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 12 at Levi's Stadium.

The Toledo product has been so impressive that the 49ers released veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard last week when they had to get the roster down to 85 players. The move was a vote of confidence in Womack's ability to assume the role of nickel back.

Womack's teammates -- and some opponents -- have praised his play through two preseason games.

“I really love his game, I really do,” 49ers wide receiver Malik Turner told 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares after the win over the Vikings. “Being against him in practice, he’s like a gnat. He just never goes away. He’s always there, everywhere, works really hard, and we’re all expecting a lot from him this season.”

It's difficult to expect Womack to immediately step in and replace Williams as the nickel back, but based on the reports out of training camp and how he has played in the preseason games, it's not hard to imagine him reaching that level at some point during his rookie season.

Ryans has laid out the blueprint for Womack, and now he just has to follow it.

