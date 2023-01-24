49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is a popular candidate for the head coaching openings this hiring cycle.

But with his team still in the postseason, Ryans has conducted only two interviews thus far. He has had initial interviews with the Texans and Broncos, postponing interviews with the Colts and Cardinals.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports that the Panthers also requested an interview with Ryans, but the sides were unable to work out logistics for an interview during the open window.

As it stands now, per NFL rules, Ryans can have second interviews with the Texans and Broncos next week regardless whether the 49ers win or lose the NFC Championship Game. But for coaches whose team makes the Super Bowl, only second interviews can take place next week, Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

The Panthers, Colts and Cardinals can’t talk to Ryans until the day after the Super Bowl if the 49ers beat the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

No head coach interviews can take place this week with any assistant coach on any of the four teams in the conference championship games.

DeMeco Ryans can have second interviews with Texans, Broncos next week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk