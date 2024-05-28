DeMeco Ryans says opposing defenses will struggle to stop Texans' top three receivers

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans thinks his team's wide receiver trio of Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs is going to be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Ryans said that those three receivers can all attack the secondary in different ways, and it's going to be a major challenge for defenses to figure out how to stop all three of them.

“You want different body types, different type of movers to cause as many problems for a defense as possible, right?” Ryans said, via the Houston Chronicle. “We want to put defenses in binds, and I think with those three guys it allows us to do that because they are so different, and they can all do different things.”

Ryans thinks the trade for Stefon Diggs is a big win for the Texans.

“It’s been fun to work with him. It’s been fun just to see the chemistry that starts to build in our locker room with him, our quarterback, the other receivers, offensive players, defensive players,” Ryans said of Diggs. “He’s going to be a really great fit with what we do here.”

Last year, no one expected much from the Texans, and they surprised everyone with a playoff season. This year, expectations are high in Houston, and Ryans embraces that.