DeMeco Ryans reveals what he learned from former Texans coach Gary Kubiak

Gary Kubiak was the only coach DeMeco Ryans knew when he began his career with the Houston Texans.

The Texans hired Kubiak, and he coached with the team from 2006-13. 2006 was also the first year for Ryans as the organization selected him in Round 2 from Alabama.

Ryans was part of the movement to slowly elevate the Texans into an AFC South contender, a process that the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker only experienced in his final season in 2011.

The Texans went from 6-10 to posting just one losing season after Ryans’ rookie year. Although Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts had a hold of the division, the Texans were still in the mix.

Ryans told reporters March 27 at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix what Kubiak showed him during their six seasons together.

“The main thing I learned about Kubiak is how to create that first class environment from the top down,” said Ryans. “That’s one thing that we’ve been focusing on a lot for myself is just making sure everything we do throughout the building, throughout the organization is done in a first class manner. I thought Kubiak did an excellent job of that, of changing that culture there in Houston. I thought Kubiak did an excellent job of that, and I just want to create the same.”

By the time Kubiak left, the Texans had three winning seasons, two AFC South titles, and two playoff wins. The success setup Houston nicely for a competitive decade.

Now that Ryans is coaching his old team, his old coach has made himself available to offer any advice.

“He’s been outstanding when it comes to anything I need, any questions I have,” Ryans said. “He’s there as a shoulder for me to lean on. It’s great to have a former head coach who’s in a position — he’s done it, won Super Bowls. He’s done it at a high level, so to have him as a guy I can lean on has been very beneficial.”

Kubiak coached the Denver Broncos from 2015-16 and led the AFC West club to a Super Bowl win at the end of the 2015 campaign.

