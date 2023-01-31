DeMeco Ryans named Texans’ new HC

The Arizona Cardinals had their eye on former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as a potential replacement for Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach.

Now he is the head coach of the Houston Texans, the team announced Tuesday.

Ryans had an interview scheduled for the Cardinals and their head coaching vacancy the Saturday before the 49ers’ 19-12 divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was one of four interviews scheduled for that day. He completed two and canceled the others, including the one with the Cardinals.

He reportedly gets a six-year deal.

He is the second new head coach hired this offseason. The Carolina Panthere hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach last week.

The Denver Broncos are closing in on Sean Payton, while the Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts still are conducting interviews.

List

The 2022 PFWA All-AFC team

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire