DeMeco Ryans interviews with Texans, Broncos for head coaching vacancy
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero has the latest news on San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans interviewing for head coaching roles.
DeMeco Ryans' time management ability may be the 49ers' biggest asset against the Cowboys.
The Cowboys made only one change to their practice report Thursday: They added defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna with a knee injury, but he had a full practice. Jason Peters, who started at left tackle in the wild-card game against the Bucs, missed his second consecutive practice with a hip injury. It seems unlikely the veteran [more]
The former NFL scout offers up a pair of potential impact defenders for Detroit in the first round
The wide net the Colts have cast in looking for their next head coach continues to get wider. Indianapolis announced on Friday that the club has completed an interview with Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. Bisaccia took over as the Raiders interim head coach in 2021 after Jon Gruden’s abrupt resignation five games into [more]
The Panthers and Sean Payton were supposed to meet about the team’s head coaching vacancy on Friday, but the interview was put on hold. Panthers owner David Tepper and other team officials set to meet with Payton in New York returned to Charlotte on Thursday after the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes. [more]
#Bills' Jordan Poyer reflects on #Bengals potentially being the last time he plays in front of #BillsMafia at home:
Brett Maher missed only three extra points in the regular season, going 50-of-53. Two of those were blocks. In Monday’s victory over the Bucs, the Cowboys kicker missed an NFL record four extra points. Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel had some possible explanations for his kicker’s terrible, horrible no good, very bad day. Two [more]
Eight teams remain after a pulsating Super Wild Card Weekend. Which four teams advance to the conference finals?
How much do NFL referees make a year and how much do they make during the NFL playoffs? Here are the answers.
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
Former NLF player Derek Wolfe says he killed a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc in a rural Colorado neighborhood" with a bow and arrow.
Police are still investigating the crash that killed Georgia lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two others.
Brock Purdy developed a bad habit against the Seahawks and got away with it. He has to fix it quick against Dallas and the best defense he's faced all year.
Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson shared his reaction to seeing Kirk Cousins' game-ending fourth-down pass vs. the New York Giants.
The 49ers have had two more days of rest than the Cowboys, who playing the game on a short week after the Monday victory against the Buccaneers.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
In our first Bears free-agency primer, we look at potential targets at defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line.
The MMQB's Albert Breer shares what he's heard about how Bill O'Brien's interview went with the Patriots for their vacant offensive coordinator position.
Mac Jones rarely posts on social media, but when he did, Patriots players came rallying.
With eight teams remaining heading into the NFL divisional round, lets rank the wide receiver duos who could cause the most damage.