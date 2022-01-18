49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ week isn’t going to be solely devoted to preparing for Saturday night’s game in Green Bay.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Ryans will interview with the Vikings for their head coaching job on Wednesday. The interview will take place remotely.

Ryans spent three years as the 49ers’ inside linebackers coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator after Robert Saleh left to become the Jets’ head coach last year. The 49ers ranked ninth in points allowed and third in yards allowed with Ryans at the helm this season.

The Vikings have interviewed Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and are scheduled to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles this week. The team is also searching for a new General Manager and interviewing candidates for that position.

DeMeco Ryans to interview with Vikings Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk