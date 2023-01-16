DeMeco Ryans to interview with Broncos, Texans before 49ers' next playoff game

Ryans has two head-coaching interviews before 49ers' next game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- DeMeco Ryans is in the midst of a busy week.

The 49ers defensive coordinator was in charge of the NFL’s top-ranked unit in both yards and points allowed, so his name came up early and often in the current head-coach interview cycle.

The Indianapolis Colts on Monday became the fourth team with a head-coaching vacancy to request permission from the 49ers to interview Ryans. The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals previously received permission to speak with him.

General manager John Lynch revealed last week the Carolina Panthers also reached out, but Ryans reportedly won't be able to meet due to logistical issues.

Ryans, 38, has unfinished business, as the 49ers are moving on the NFC semifinal on Sunday against the winner of Monday night’s Dallas-Tampa Bay game.

But before the 49ers get to game day, Ryans will conduct at least two interviews, coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday.

“It’s a lot for DeMeco to prepare for, but I think he is prepared for it,” Shanahan said. “And when you’re done with those, you go right back to the most-important thing at hand, and that’s us finding a way to win this Sunday.”

Ryans will interview with the Broncos on Thursday evening, a work day that is shorter than the earlier days of the week. The following day, he has a time set up to meet with the Texans.

“He has two interviews set up and he’ll have two more set up in the near future,” Shanahan said.

Last week, Ryans was asked about the balancing act of preparing his defense for playoff games while also contemplating the possibility of landing one of 32 NFL head-coaching opportunities.

“During this time, I’m thankful and happy to be in the playoffs at this time and the interviews and those things, they’ll take care of themselves at the right time,” Ryans said.

Assistant coaches whose teams played on the first Saturday or Sunday of the playoffs are allowed to conduct in-person and/or virtual interviews for head-coaching openings beginning on Tuesday.

“My advice,” Shanahan said, “is you got to set that aside and set specific times that you are going to deal with it.”

