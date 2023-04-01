Demeco Ryans heaps praise on new Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley

Looking for a ringing endorsement of new Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who signed with Detroit as a free agent? Take it from longtime NFL linebacker Demeco Ryans. The new Texans coach clearly loves him some Emmanuel Moseley.

The pathway to the connection is a little tricky. Ryans is now the head coach in Houston, while Moseley has moved onto the Lions. They spent the last five seasons together in San Francisco, where Ryans was a defensive assistant and then coordinator and Moseley an undrafted CB who worked his way to being their top starter, when healthy.

Ryans clearly remains a fan despite their diasporic ways. During a recent press conference, the Texans head coach was asked about what the Lions are getting in Moseley.

“In Emmanuel (Moseley), Detroit is getting a tough, hard-nosed corner. E-man, he’s battle-tested,” Ryans said enthusiastically. “He’s played in big games, he’s played on the big stage, and he has big-time play-making ability. I’m happy for E-man.”

Ryan continued,

“To see him go from an undrafted free agent and the battle that he’s went through up and down his career with injuries, I’m happy to see him get a shot there in Detroit, and you’re getting an unbelievable off the field and you’re also getting a competitor in practice each and every day. E-man is a competitor. Every rep is a game rep to him, and that’s what set him apart and allowed him to make it in the NFL.”

