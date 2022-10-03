DeMeco Ryans expresses how challenging it is to contain Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp has been a focal point in the offense of the Los Angeles Rams in recent years and the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, DeMeco Ryans, realizes how tough it is to game plan for the All-Pro wideout. Ahead of the Monday night showdown between the Rams and the 49ers, Ryans dubbed the Rams’ offense as ‘the Cooper Kupp show’.

“Yeah, I think with that, Allen Robinson II, he’s a really good player for them, but with them adding him, he’s been a good add for them. And also, it’s the Cooper Kupp show, like no matter how you try to slice it up, whether the guys are doubling, whatever it is, the guy finds a way. I think the connection and chemistry with him and Stafford is one of the best I’ve seen in the league in a long time,” Ryans said. “Those guys are always in sync and they’re always on the same page, which makes it tough as a defense to defend those guys because they’re so good, they’re so precise at what they do that they make it a really tough challenge.”

After leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in 2021, Kupp has 28 receptions, 280 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns in the first three weeks. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year also scored his first career rushing touchdown in Week 3 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Sean McVay deploys Kupp in a variety of ways, moving the versatile wide receiver in the slot or in the backfield to create mismatches. Besides the ways that the Rams deploy Kupp, Ryan credited the connection between the former third-round pick and Matthew Stafford as another reason why it’s so challenging to contain the Pro Bowl wideout.

In the three meetings between the Rams and the 49ers last season, Kupp combined for 382 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on 29 receptions, so Ryan knows San Francisco’s defense will have their hands full trying to slow down the Super Bowl MVP on Monday night.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire