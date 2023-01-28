DeMeco Ryans explains how Deommodore Lenoir has developed confidence, swagger

Ryans explains how Lenoir has developed confidence, swagger originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deommodore Lenoir has gained confidence since being thrust into a starting role after 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 5.

San Francisco's defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has noted Lenoir’s strides since becoming a starter, spotlighting the 23-year-old’s last two games, which included an interception of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the divisional playoff round.

“Growth,” Ryan told reporters Thursday. “That’s one thing that D-Mo has done throughout this entire year. He’s shown growth, and that’s what being a professional is all about. It’s where you start out as a rookie. It doesn’t matter how you continue to push yourself each and every day to be better.

“And that’s what D-Mo has done. He’s gotten better. He’s gained more confidence. And you see it for the past two games. He’s went out and made two big plays that have helped us to win playoff games and move on, so it’s just the growth and it’s the mindset to get better. That’s where D-Mo has allowed himself to really help our team.”

Lenoir isn’t lacking confidence ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. On the contrary, the 49ers’ defensive back welcomes playing in a hostile environment.

“Because when I make a play, I’m going to run over there,” Lenoir told reporters Thursday when asked about playing in front of a negative crowd. “I’m going to get hyped.”

49ers fans hope the swagger that Lenoir intends to play with spreads to the entire team as Jalen Hurts and Co. are the only obstacle in their way to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

