DeMeco Ryans expected to meet with Texans next week

Perhaps the dots connecting DeMeco Ryans to the Denver Broncos were connected a bit prematurely.

Ryans, who is believed to be a top candidate for the Broncos’ head coach opening, is expected to meet with the Houston Texans “at some point next week” after the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC title game on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also reported that Ryans “has emerged as a top candidate” for Houston, and there is mutual interest between the coach and team.

So, what does this mean for the Broncos?

Yesterday, KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis reported that Ryans is “a top candidate” for Denver’s head coach job, but not the only candidate. Klis also listed Dan Quinn, Sean Payton and Jim Caldwell as coaches still “in the mix.” (Quinn later announced that he will remain with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.)

After NFL Network reported on Friday that the Texans are expected to meet with Ryans next week, Klis tweeted that the Broncos have kept in touch with all seven candidates and are not expected to “limit their focus solely on Ryans as process continues.”

Rapoport also tweeted that Denver has “continued conversations with other candidates throughout the process,” and he noted that Ryans desiring to meet with Houston next week “may not align with [the] Broncos timeline.”

That reporting from Klis and Rapoport seems to suggest that Ryans-to-Denver is feeling less likely than Ryans-to-Houston.

So, if Klis’ previous report is accurate, the Broncos might be down to Sean Payton and Jim Caldwell in their head coach search. The wait continues.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire