DeMeco Ryans: We don't care about expectations, talk doesn't win games

DeMeco Ryans led the Texans to a division title and a playoff win in his first season as their head coach, so higher expectations were always a sure thing for his second season in Houston.

The Texans' offseason moves bumped the bar even higher, though. Adding players like Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter, Joe Mixon, and Azeez Al-Shaair to the roster alongside the likes of C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, Will Anderson, and Tank Dell has boosted the team's Super Bowl odds and created a lot of excitement in Houston about what will happen this fall.

Texans owner Cal McNair said last week that the team embraces that change, but Ryans said on Monday that the team isn't letting the noise impact how they are preparing for the season.

"We don’t care about expectations," Ryans said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. "Talk doesn't win games. We have to go out and play good football when the time comes. . . . We're always hunting. That doesn't change for us. Expectations on the outside, whatever that may be, it doesn't change who we are. The expectation from the outside doesn't permeate inside our building."

League history is littered with teams who "won" the offseason before falling short once the season started, so Ryans is wise to keep the Texans' focus on what's ahead of them rather than what's going on around them.