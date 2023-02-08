DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?

The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history.

The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity.

“You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so, we want to be able to present things in a different way to different players to make sure when they step on the field Sunday, they’re clear minds,” said Ryans. “They’re not thinking. They’re playing as fast as possible.”

Here is a look at who the Texans have talked to as they put together a new staff.

49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik

Completed interview for offensive coordinator

Bengals WR coach Troy Walters

Completed interview

Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson

Completed interview

49ers defensive passing game specialist/secondary coach Cory Undlin

Completed interview for defensive coordinator

New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel

Completed interview for defensive coordinator

Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris

Completed interview

Tennessee Titans complete interview

OUT — Patriots TE coach Nick Caley

Completed interview

Hired by Los Angeles Rams as tight ends coach

