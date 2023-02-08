DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history.
The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity.
“You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so, we want to be able to present things in a different way to different players to make sure when they step on the field Sunday, they’re clear minds,” said Ryans. “They’re not thinking. They’re playing as fast as possible.”
Here is a look at who the Texans have talked to as they put together a new staff.
49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik
(AP Photo)
Completed interview for offensive coordinator
Bengals WR coach Troy Walters
(AP Photo)
Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
49ers defensive passing game specialist/secondary coach Cory Undlin
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Completed interview for defensive coordinator
New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Completed interview for defensive coordinator
Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Titans complete interview
OUT — Patriots TE coach Nick Caley
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Hired by Los Angeles Rams as tight ends coach