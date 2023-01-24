DeMeco Ryans canceled head coach interview with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were scheduled to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coach vacancy before Sunday’s divisional playoff games, but he wound up canceling the meeting.

Ryans had already interviewed with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos and was scheduled to interview with the Colts on Friday. However, he decided to cancel/postpone the interview in order to better focus on his team’s divisional playoff game, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

It isn’t clear whether Ryans will interview with the Colts at a later date. If he does, it will have to wait. Because the 49ers are in the NFC championship game, teams cannot interview Ryans until after the game has concluded, regardless of the result.

Ryans is one of the hottest names on the market for teams looking for new head coaches. All but one of the teams searching for a head coach have requested to interview him.

The Colts have covered as much ground as possible throughout their search. They have interviewed 13 candidates (excluding Ben Johnson) with a wide variety of experience and specialties.

The Colts have said the search will take as long as it has to, which means they certainly could be willing to wait if they believe he’s a worthy candidate.

We can only wait and see if that will come to fruition but as the Colts head into their second round of interviews, Ryans won’t be on the initial list.

