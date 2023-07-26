DeMeco Ryans will call defensive plays in Houston

DeMeco Ryans' work as a defensive coordinator with the 49ers put him in position to become the new Texans head coach and he will be holding onto one of his job responsibilities from San Francisco in his new home.

When Ryans took the job, he said he had not made any decision about whether or not he would call the defensive plays. He told reporters at the team's training camp on Wednesday that he will be calling the plays to start off the season, but suggested that it may not be a permanent arrangement.

"We'll see how that goes," Ryans said, via Shaun Bijani of Sports Radio 610.

Matt Burke is the defensive coordinator for the Texans and will assist Ryans in putting together the weekly plans on that side of the ball.