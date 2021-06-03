DeMeco Ryans: 49ers will have more aggressive, attacking defense

The 49ers were strong enough on defense over the last few years that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh became a hot head coaching candidate and then the head coach of the Jets.

Staying the course would seem to be a good goal for his successor, but DeMeco Ryans is setting his sights a bit differently. Ryans, who was promoted from inside linebackers coach upon Saleh’s departure, said on Wednesday that he wants to kick things up a notch when it comes to pressuring offenses at the line of scrimmage.

“I want to be known as an attacking defensive line,” Ryans said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Our D-Line is going to attack. Our linebackers and secondary, they’re going to play with base fundamentals. We’re going to play off our D-Line. We’re going to allow our D-Line to get off the ball and attack, we’re going to clean up things behind them, but we will be a more aggressive, attacking defense.”

That effort will be made easier by the return of defensive end Joey Bosa after he missed almost all of last season and the 49ers will be banking on similar success on defense even if Ryans tweaks the way they approach the task in his first season in a new job.

