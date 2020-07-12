DeMatha standout, 4-star linebacker Greg Penn III chooses LSU over Maryland

Four-star linebacker and DeMatha star Greg Penn III announced his commitment to LSU Sunday. His final two schools were LSU and Maryland.

Penn is entering his senior year at DeMatha and is currently ranked as Maryland's top inside linebacker prospect and 10th-best prospect overall, according to 247sports. Nationally, he's No. 183 and ninth at his position.

Now verbally committed to LSU, the Tigers will gain another talented linebacker to develop such as the Ravens' 2020 first-round pick Patrick Queen. Orgeron and company are coming off the heels of a national championship and perfect 2019 season. Five members of last year's team were selected in the first round of the draft.

Despite missing on Penn, head coach Mike Locksley is still gathering plenty of commitments around his team's home state. The Terps have commitments from seven of the state's top 30 2021 prospects, including two four-star defensive linemen from Quince Orchard high school, Demeioun Williams and Marcus Bradley.

As of now, Maryland has the 18th-ranked 2021 recruiting class in the country to follow up 2020's 31st ranked class.

