DeMatha basketball coaching legend Morgan Wootten in home hospice care

DeMatha Catholic announced on Monday that former head basketball coach Morgan Wootten had been moved to home hospice care following a series of health problems for the 88-year-old.

Just wanted to inform the DM community that Morgan Wootten is home now w hospice care. He wants the entire community to know how much he appreciates all of the love and support he and Kathy (& the family) have received. The prayers mean the world to them. — DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) January 20, 2020

Wootten, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, coached the Stags from 1956 to 2002. Under his guide, DeMatha won 33 WCAC championships, 22 D.C. titles and five mythical national championships. He was the first basketball coach at any level to reach 1,200 wins.

More than 150 of Wootten's players went on to play at the college level, including 12 who made it to the NBA. Wootten himself was highly sought after by many college programs, but he declined them all to stay in Hyattsville, Maryland, and coach DeMatha.

While he hasn't coached in nearly two decades, Wootten's legacy lives on at WCAC rival program Bishop O'Connell, where his son Joe is the head basketball coach and athletic director.

