Demaryius Thomas, who played final NFL season with Jets, dies at 33

Demaryius Thomas Jets

According to multiple reports, Demaryius Thomas, who played 10 seasons in the NFL, has died at the age of 33.

Per TMZ Sports, the cause of death is currently unclear, but preliminary reports suggest the death stemmed from a medical issue.

Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a Super Bowl Champion with the Denver Broncos, played his final NFL season with the Jets in 2019 after being traded from the New England Patriots that September.

Thomas appeared in 11 games that season, catching 36 passes for 433 yards and one touchdown.

Drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft after a great career at Georgia Tech, Thomas played 10 seasons in the league, catching 724 passes for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.