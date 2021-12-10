NFL players mourn reported death of former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

Demaryius Thomas is reportedly dead at 33. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The news of Demaryius Thomas' death was felt by his peers across the NFL, by both his teammates and opponents.

Thomas, just mere months after he announced his retirement from professional football, died on Thursday.

He was 33.

Thomas played 10 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Denver Broncos, and accrued four Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl ring — not to mention one of the NFL's biggest plays of the decade.

Details about Thomas' death are still limited, but that didn't stop players from immediately posting tributes to their friend, rival and teammate.

NFL players mourn Demaryius Thomas

Bro ain't no way this true bro 🙏🏾 smh RIP man smh https://t.co/9rJBGX89br — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) December 10, 2021

Rest easy my brother. Hurt. — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) December 10, 2021

RIP DT 💔😔 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) December 10, 2021

Ain’t no way man. I’m heartbroken — Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) December 10, 2021

Wowwwwwwww 💔 ❤️‍🩹 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 10, 2021

Life is so short… prayers up 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) December 10, 2021

Fly High DT 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #88 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 10, 2021

RIP DT Love you bro . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) December 10, 2021

Rest easy DT🙏🏾 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 10, 2021

Can’t believe the DT news…rest in heaven man…spent a few weeks together and DT was flat out a GREAT dude…impacted so many lives #RIP — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) December 10, 2021

This one hurts! DT you were big bro instantly!! Rest easy 88!! 🤞🏽🤞🏽 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 10, 2021

Mannnnnn not Bay Bay man!! What the heck!?! 33 man!?! Dang DT!! Always a great dude with a great spirit. Prayers to his family man. This is crazy!! — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) December 10, 2021

RIP Demaryius Thomas, i can’t believe it — Michael Carter (@8kMike) December 10, 2021

Damn Rest In Peace Demaryius Thomas.



So sad 😔 — Wu (@CALLME_WOOD) December 10, 2021

RIP Bay Bay!!! Real Middle Ga legend!!! Rest up #DT #88. — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) December 10, 2021

Mannnnn that’s just heart breaking… So much life was left for Demaryius Thomas to live. Prayers up for him, his family and loved ones https://t.co/VCQ4CZ3NSf — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 10, 2021

I am devastated right now. We spoke back in 2019 and you told me how excited you were to be a NY Jet. You gave my son a high five during pre-game. Appreciate you making his day. You were a great player. Prayers to you and your family. Rest Easy! @DemaryiusThomas pic.twitter.com/0EQQZndA0p — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) December 10, 2021

Devastating news. I only played with DT for a couple weeks, but he immediately made an impression. Will be missed by many 💔 pic.twitter.com/4iWe0gQ1ku — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 10, 2021

I'm just shocked to hear that Demaryius Thomas has died. Gone way to soon. Honored to have known you brutha. R.I.P! — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) December 10, 2021

Heartbroken! Love ya DT! — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) December 10, 2021