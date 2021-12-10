NFL players mourn reported death of former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

Jack Baer
·Writer
·3 min read
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) plays against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Demaryius Thomas is reportedly dead at 33. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The news of Demaryius Thomas' death was felt by his peers across the NFL, by both his teammates and opponents.

Thomas, just mere months after he announced his retirement from professional football, died on Thursday.

He was 33.

Thomas played 10 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Denver Broncos, and accrued four Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl ring — not to mention one of the NFL's biggest plays of the decade.

Details about Thomas' death are still limited, but that didn't stop players from immediately posting tributes to their friend, rival and teammate.

NFL players mourn Demaryius Thomas

