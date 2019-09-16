Demaryius Thomas, Le’Veon Bell dressed for tonight’s game

The Jets already knew they wouldn’t have linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) and quarterback Sam Darnold (mono).

They listed seven other players as questionable.

The good news for the Jets is all seven of those who were questionable will play tonight. That includes receiver Demaryius Thomas, who will make his Jets debut after a trade from New England.

Thomas did not practice all week with a hamstring injury.

The Jets are expected to lean on running back Le'Veon Bell, who was limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury.

Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), offensive guard Brian Winters (shoulder), defensive lineman Steve McLendon (hip), receiver/returner Braxton Berrios (hamstring) and backup offensive guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) also are dressed.

The Jets’ other inactives are running back Bilal Powell, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, linebacker Jordan Willis and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga.

The Browns’ inactives are safety Damarious Randall (concussion), running back Dontrell Hilliard, defensive end Genard Avery, linebacker Adarius Taylor, center Austin Corbett, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm and receiver Rashard Higgins.