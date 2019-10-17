Demaryius Thomas insulted by Patriots' 'waste of time' with him before trade

Demaryius Thomas won’t fondly recall his time with the New England Patriots. Not that he spent much time there.

That was the problem for Thomas. Thomas signed with the Patriots in the offseason, was cut before the season and brought back. Then, for the brief instant it seemed Antonio Brown would be a part of the Patriots all season, New England traded Thomas to the New York Jets.

With the Jets about to face the Patriots on Monday night, Thomas was still a bit miffed that Patriots coach Bill Belichick yanked him around.

Demaryius Thomas felt insulted by Pats

In an interview with Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Thomas said he wasn’t happy with how the Patriots treated him.

“It was insulting, for sure,” Thomas told the Daily News. “Once I got cut [on August 31], I could have just come here [to the Jets] and not stayed there and re-sign. When they re-signed me, I was thinking that I was good. Two weeks later, I was gone. So, it’s like, ‘Why did I waste my time?’ Because at the end of the day, it was kind of a waste of time for me.”

Thomas has had a good career. He’s a former first-round pick, a four-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos. He said, when he decided to come back after being cut, that the Patriots told him, “You’re going to be okay.”

“Two weeks later, AB gets cut… and then they kicked me [to the curb] and shipped me out like I’m just a rookie,” Thomas told Mehta.

Thomas gets to face Patriots on Monday night

The NFL is a cold, tough business. And nobody is better at that business than the Patriots.

When it looked like the Patriots couldn’t use Thomas, they shipped him off. He said he felt disrespected. But things like that happen in the NFL.

Thomas said his time was wasted because he could have signed with the Jets when he was cut the first time, in late August. He eventually landed on the Jets and has played a lot the last couple weeks. The Patriots are doing just fine too, at 6-0.

Officially, Thomas never appeared in a game with the Patriots. But he’ll remember his time there. Just not with many good memories.

New York Jets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas wasn't happy with how he was treated by the Patriots. (Getty Images)

