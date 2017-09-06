Demaryius Thomas back at practice Wednesday

It looks like the Broncos will have their top wide receiver in the lineup when they host the Chargers on Monday night.

According to multiple reports from Denver, Demaryius Thomas was on the field for Wednesday’s practice. Thomas hurt his groin in the team’s third preseason game and was removed from the contest in what was called a precautionary measure.

The Broncos’ caution extended to their final preseason game and all of their practices before this week, although there never seemed to be much concern that Thomas was at risk of missing Week One. Assuming all remains well, Thomas will be in the lineup and on his way toward not missing a game for the sixth straight season.

Defensive lineman Zach Kerr did not practice for the Broncos, who will release their first injury report of the season on Thursday.