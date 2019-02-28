Demaryius Thomas arrested, charged with felony vehicular assault after car accident

Free-agent receiver Demaryius Thomas has a lot more to worry about than his football future.

According to numerous reports including the Denver Post, Thomas has been charged with vehicular assault, reckless driving and driving without insurance after a single-car accident on Feb. 16. The vehicular assault charge is a felony, and the other two are misdemeanors, the Post said. Thomas was booked into the Denver jail on Wednesday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Demaryius Thomas was arrested and charged in regards to a Feb. 16 car accident. (AP)

Thomas was with the Denver Broncos for nine seasons, making four Pro Bowls, before a midseason trade to the Houston Texans last year.

Police: Demaryius Thomas was speeding during accident

According to the Post’s report, Thomas was driving 70 mph in a 30 mph zone. His car struck a raised median, went airborne and rolled over according to a Denver police probable cause statement, via the Denver Post.

Thomas and a male passenger suffered minor injuries, and a female passenger suffered major injuries in the accident.

Thomas’ NFL future is unclear

While the football piece of the story isn’t the most important, it is a factor.

Thomas turned 31 last Dec. 25, and is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury. That alone made his free agency murky. Adding on the legal issues makes his NFL future even more unclear.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

More from Yahoo Sports:

• The NFL combine’s biggest question is answered

• Ole Miss fans trash court after controversial loss

• Westbrook lectures kid, requests protection from fans

• Haynes: LeBron has a message for the haters

