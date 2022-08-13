DeMarquis Gates of Bears has mind-boggling football resume

Football leagues seem to come and go, except for the NFL. And that creates opportunities for players looking to continue the dream of their earning a living as a pro football player.

DeMarquis Gates is in Chicago Bears camp and the journey he took to get a chance to stick with the NFC North team in 2022 is mind-blowing.

Check this out via Gates’ Wikipedia page:

Cleveland Browns

After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft, Gates was signed by the Cleveland Browns on May 22, 2018. He was waived on June 14.

Memphis Express

Gates joined the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football On March 28, 2019, Gates was named AAF Defensive Player of the Week. The AAF abruptly folded on April 2 after eight games. Gates led the AAF in tackles with 52 and forced fumbles with five.

Washington

On April 11, Gates was signed by Washington. He was waived on June 11.

Houston Roughnecks

Gates was selected by the Houston Roughnecks in Phase 3 Round 8 of the 2020 XFL Draft. Before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gates had 32 tackles (second on the team) and 2.0 sacks (tied for the team lead) for the Roughnecks. He had a game-winning fumble recovery against the Dallas Renegades and forced a fumble late versus the Seattle Dragons. He had his contract terminated when the league suspended operations on April 10, 2020.

Minnesota Vikings

On March 25, Gates signed with the Minnesota Vikings. He was waived on August 13, 2020.

TSL Blues

Gates was selected by the Blues of The Spring League during its player selection draft on October 12, 2020.

Saskatchewan Roughriders

He signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL on December 17, 2020.

Birmingham Stallions

Gates was selected with the second pick of the 29th round of the 2022 USFL Draft by the Birmingham Stallions. He was ruled inactive for the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Bandits on May 7, 2022. He was moved back to the active roster on May 14.

Chicago Bears

On August 6, 2022, Gates signed with the Chicago Bears.

Gates had four tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in the Bears’ first preseason game, including a tackle for loss.

The former Ole Miss player is getting his shot and it would be nice to see him find a home with an NFL team in the regular season

