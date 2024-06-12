DeMario Douglas says Patriots are ‘coming back hard’ in hype video

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas is ready to get the 2024 season underway, and he made a strong statement in a new video posted by his teammate, Kendrick Bourne.

Douglas was one of the bright spots for a New England wide receiver group that struggled last season. He proved to be a steal as a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, racking up 49 catches for 561 yards in his first year.

In early May, he noted that the team had something to prove. Those expectations are being met with confidence, as evidenced in a new vlog.

“Peek-a-boo, I’m here. I ain’t hiding. …We going up. It’s always been us. We coming back, hard this year. I ain’t lying,” said Douglas.

Kendrick Bourne: “My guys getting right, bro. I’m proud of my guys. I wish I could be out there… he tryna out work me!“ Pop Douglas: Peek-a-boo! I’m here! I ain’t hiding […] It’s always been us! We comin’ back. Hard this year…” (🎥 @BournePoly11) | #Patriots pic.twitter.com/c5mKYPN17r — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) June 8, 2024

New England will undoubtedly need their wideout group to step up.

They have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019. Douglas and Bourne should play a huge role, and there are also hopes that rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker will be up to speed enough to make an impact right out of the gates.

Those pieces coming together and being effective could be the key to success for the Patriots this time around.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire