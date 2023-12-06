Demario Douglas, Rhamondre Stevenson among those ruled out for Patriots

The Patriots will officially be without some of their top players for Thursday's game against the Steelers.

New England has listed Demario Douglas (concussion) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) as out for the Week 14 matchup.

Stevenson is expected to miss a few weeks with a high ankle sprain. He leads New England with 619 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Douglas has the team lead with 410 receiving yards on 36 catches.

Receiver Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee), and cornerback Shaun Wade (illness) have also been ruled out.

But more of the team’s players may miss Thursday’s contest. Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), receiver Devante Parker (knee), offensive lineman Trent Brown (ankle/hand), and defensive lineman Christian Barmore (shoulder) are all questionable.

Linebacker Chris Board has been removed from the injury report and is expected to play.