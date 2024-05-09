Demario Douglas pleased with rookie additions to Patriots’ WR room

New England Patriots wideout Demario Douglas spoke to the media this week and claimed he actually enjoyed the fact that the Patriots added two rookies to the receivers room.

Douglas is determined to make an impact this season, after the organization had a rough 2023 campaign. Now, the offensive unit looks completely different. The wide receivers room in particular got a shakeup, with rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker coming into the fold.

Polk was New England’s second-round pick, with the 37th overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft. Baker was drafted in the fourth round with the 110th overall selection. Both receivers are coming off 1,000-yard seasons with Washington and UCF, respectively. Now, they figure to be a big part of the Patriots offense in the coming years.

Douglas is pleased with what each of them brings to the table.

“We definitely added some dogs to the room,” Douglas said, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang, via NESN.com’s Greg Dudek.

Polk and Baker both undoubtedly have a tremendous skill set. The most important thing—and also where the Patriots have struggled the most over the years—will be developing them.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire