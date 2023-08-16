Demario Davis spurs optimism in return to Saints practice

Here’s good news: New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was seen at Tuesday’s afternoon practice for the first time since injuring his calf earlier in training camp, having been sidelined since Aug. 5.

Davis wasn’t a full participant, however, he did participate in a limited capacity. After team stretches, Davis worked by himself to the side under supervision of team medical staff. Davis most likely won’t see any preseason action, at worst as a precaution, due to the injury. But his return to practice suggests he should be ready for the season.

Davis has yet to miss a game in his career, and he didn’t miss a single snap in the entire 2022 season. That streak continuing into the 2023 season should enthuse the fan base. For one reason, Davis has been one of the NFL’s best linebackers since arriving in New Orleans. He’s been recognized as a first- or second-team All Pro in each of the last four years. He is one of the best players on this team and has helped to transform this defensive unit. Missing Davis for any amount of time would hurt regardless of who filled in.

Then you get to the conversation of who would be the starting linebackers in his absence. Knock on wood, but Pete Werner has one of those jobs on lock. The Saints are still in the process of figuring out the other side. Nephi Sewell made the start in their first preseason game and Jaylon Smith recently signed as a free agent. Luckily, Davis’s return to practice makes this a depth issue instead of a starting lineup issue.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire