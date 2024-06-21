Demario Davis selected for PFN’s All-Decade Team

The respect keeps rolling in for Demario Davis, who was recognized on this NFL All-Decade Team from Dallas Robinson for Pro Football Network. Robinson highlighted the best players at every position through the first leg of the 2020s, and the New Orleans Saints linebacker was an easy choice.

Here’s why he made the cut on Robinson’s list:

A late bloomer in the NFL, Demario Davis has become a genuine force since signing with the Saints in 2019. He’s received a first- or second-team All-Pro nod in five consecutive seasons and has been named a Pro Bowler the last two. His 6.5 sacks in 2023 ranked second among off-ball linebackers.

Davis joined the Saints in 2018, not 2019, but we’ll let it slide. He joined other linebackers Fred Warner, Roquan Smith, and Bobby Wagner on the list, and each of them have been regulars at the Pro Bowl and on the All-Pro teams in recent years. That’s good company to be in, though Davis was the only member of the Saints to make the cut.

So how high will Davis’ star climb? It’s a shame he languished on those bad New York Jets and Cleveland Browns teams to start his career, and time isn’t on his side; he turned 35 this offseason and is the oldest active linebacker in the league. He hasn’t slowed down yet but it’s realistic to think the Saints only have another year or two with him captaining their defense.

Depending on how the final phase of his career turns out, Davis just might build a compelling case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Now wouldn’t that be something?

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire