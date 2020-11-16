Demario Davis says his 1-year old daughter is cancer-free

Here’s some great news: New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis announced Monday that his young daughter Carly-Faith is free of retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer. The treatment required surgical removal, and Carly-Faith now wears a prosthetic.

Davis broke the news to TMZ Sports , saying: “I’m a person that just never try to take anything for granted and to know what she’s been through, even to the point of having to lose her eye, but her body is free of cancer.”

It’s obviously big for the Davis family, and they’re all thankful to put this behind them. And it’s impressive that Davis has been able to compartmentalize the situation against his job as one of the NFL’s best linebackers and a team captain, somehow balancing his commitment to his daughter’s health with what he’s been able to accomplish on the field. Just this week, he notched a dozen tackles in his team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, the most he’s recorded in a game since signing with the Saints back in 2018.

That certainly speaks to the strength of his character. And he sees this as an opportunity to reach out and support others. Davis added, “We’re able to use her story and bring awareness to a lot of families that probably wouldn’t of known about it if it wasn’t for us going through it.”

https://twitter.com/demario__davis/status/1325922714490720259?s=20