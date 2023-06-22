Demario Davis was the NFL’s only every-down linebacker in 2022

Now this is impressive. There aren’t many true every-down linebackers in the NFL these days, but Demario Davis isn’t just one of them — he’s arguably the only one, per Pro Football Reference and Stathead. Davis was on the field for all 1,132 defensive snaps the New Orleans Saints played in 17 games during the 2022 season.

For context, Davis was the only linebacker to play 100% of his team’s defensive snaps in the last three years. Since Davis arrived in New Orleans in 2018, it’s a feat just three players have achieved: Myles Jack did it with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018 (playing 1,024 snaps through 16 games) and Jordan Hicks went the distance with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 (on 1,133 snaps in 16 games).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

And Davis is doing it having celebrated his 34th birthday in January. Jack was 23 at the time and Hicks was 27 when he joined the 100% club. His durability has been a real asset for the Saints defense, but we shouldn’t make light of his ability to make plays all over the field. Davis has had at least 100 combined tackles and 10 tackles for loss, 3 or more sacks, and 4 or more passes defensed in each of his five years with New Orleans. The only other linebacker to match that production multiple times in that span is Roquan Smith, who did it twice.

So don’t take Davis for granted. He’s one of the best linebackers in the NFL, and the Saints are very, very fortunate to have him captaining their defense. He deserves all the accolades that have come his way after arriving in New Orleans.

More!

Trevor Penning sheds medical walking boot after Lisfranc surgery Saints among NFL's biggest spenders in signing 2022 undrafted free agents Andy Dalton blunt on 2022 NFC South: 'Nobody wanted to win the division last year'

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire