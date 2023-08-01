Demario Davis is the latest Saints standout named to NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list

Demario Davis is the latest New Orleans Saints standout named to NFL Network’s list of the Top 100 Players of 2023, as voted on by the players themselves. Davis is the highest-ranked member of the team so far, clocking in at No. 46.

He joins teammates Cameron Jordan (50), Marshon Lattimore (89), and Jamaal Williams (95), but not Alvin Kamara (who just missed the cut).

Davis earned his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance last season after playing all 100% of his team’s defensive snaps — the only linebacker in the entire league to do so. Not bad for someone who also celebrated his 34th birthday this offseason.

You’d be forgiven for expecting regression out of the Saints defense given how many moving pieces they’ve dealt with in recent years, but Davis has remained his constant. his rare combination of football smarts, athletic ability, and leadership skills has made him indispensable for New Orleans, and it’s great to see him receive his due credit on lists like these.

More!

Cameron Jordan climbs higher in NFL Network's Top 100 players list

Which college programs have the most players on the Saints' roster?

25 most important Saints of 2023: No. 5, Cameron Jordan

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire