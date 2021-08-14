Demario Davis to be inducted to Arkansas State Hall of Honor

.@AStateLettermen to honor six at the Hall of Honor Banquet in September. For more info and banquet details:

Here’s good news for Demario Davis: the New Orleans Saints linebacker will be inducted to the Arkansas State Hall of Honor in September, where he’ll join other prominent Red Wolves athletes. It’s a big moment for Davis, who credits the coaching and positive environment he encountered at Arkansas State with turning his life around.

He’s got an argument to be the best free agent signing in Saints history behind Drew Brees. Davis answered a decades-long drought at linebacker after joining the black and gold in 2018, playing at an even higher level than fan-favorite predecessors like Jonathan Vilma. He won a spot on the All-Pro first team in 2019 and has become one of the most popular players on the team in recent years.

He’s also the only player in the NFL to record at least 110 tackles (10 or more of them for loss of yards) and four sacks in each of the last four years, three of which were spent with the Saints. He turned 32 back in January, but he’s still playing the best football of his career.

The ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 3, falling in-between New Orleans’ final preseason game on Aug. 28 and their Week 1 kickoff on Sept. 12. It’s unclear whether Davis will be able to attend with heightened COVID-19 concerns abounding, but here’s hoping he gets to enjoy the moment at some point with those close to him.