Demario Davis building a Hall of Fame resume in a class of his own

Will Demario Davis have a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? The two-time Pro Bowler has been a late bloomer since signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, but there haven’t been many linebackers playing at a higher level since he first put on a gold helmet. He’s been a regular on the Associated Press All-Pro teams, having earned first-team recognition in 2019 and second-team honors every year since.

Now 35, he’s the oldest linebacker in the NFL, but he’s hardly slowed down with age. Since tackles for loss were tracked in 1999, a total of 131 defenders have recorded at least 100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks in a single season. Davis is the only player in that group to do so seven times. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker has repeated the feat five times, while 2018 Hall of Fame inductees Brian Urlacher and Ray Lewis each did it four times.

Davis is in a class of his own. Still, it might be too little, too late for the Hall of Fame. Pro Football Reference’s Hall of Fame monitor tracks eligibility for enshrinement for all active players compared to those who have gotten in throughout the HOF’s history. An average inductee’s score falls at 103, and Davis is far beneath that threshold at 51.75. But they’re just guessing, not casting ballots themselves, and Davis’ career isn’t over. Even if they were we’ve seen Hall of Famers get in despite posting scores beneath the threshold like Dave Wilcox (49.88), Robert Brazile (60.75), Andre Tippett (64.88) and Chris Hanburger (68.30). So it might be more accurate to characterize Davis as a long-shot rather than an impossibility.

Hopefully the Hall of Fame voters will consider his case for what it is whenever he becomes eligible. Davis has been the most consistent performer at his position in the league for most of a decade, and he deserves more respect for it. How well he can maintain that standard so deep into his 13-year career remains to be seen, but he’s been winning his battle with Father Time so far.

