Demario Davis added to updated injury report for Saints vs. Giants

The New Orleans Saints and New York Giants updated their NFL Week 4 injury reports, but there haven’t been many changes after the second day of practices. New Orleans did add linebacker Demario Davis as a non-participant on Wednesday, but for non-football/personal reasons. Hopefully all is well for him and he returns for a full day’s work on Friday.

As for New York: the Giants listed linebacker Tae Crowder as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. The full report from both teams:

New York Giants injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status OL Ben Brederson, hand DNP DNP LB Blake Martinez, knee DNP DNP WR Sterling Shepard, hamstring DNP DNP WR Darius Slayton, hamstring DNP DNP RB Saquon Barkley, knee Limited Limited DB Keion Crossen, elbow Limited Limited DB Nate Ebner, quad Limited Limited FB Cullen Gillaspia, ankle Limited Limited WR Kenny Golladay, hip Limited Limited LS Casey Kreiter, knee Limited Limited DB Logan Ryan, hamstring Limited Limited TE Kaden Smith, knee Limited Limited LB Tae Crowder, hamstring N/L Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status C Erik McCoy, calf DNP DNP T Terron Armstead, elbow DNP DNP CB Marshon Lattimore, hand Full Full QB Jameis Winston, knee Full Full LB Demario Davis, non-football/personal N/L DNP

