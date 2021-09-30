Demario Davis added to updated injury report for Saints vs. Giants
The New Orleans Saints and New York Giants updated their NFL Week 4 injury reports, but there haven’t been many changes after the second day of practices. New Orleans did add linebacker Demario Davis as a non-participant on Wednesday, but for non-football/personal reasons. Hopefully all is well for him and he returns for a full day’s work on Friday.
As for New York: the Giants listed linebacker Tae Crowder as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. The full report from both teams:
New York Giants injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
OL Ben Brederson, hand
DNP
DNP
LB Blake Martinez, knee
DNP
DNP
WR Sterling Shepard, hamstring
DNP
DNP
WR Darius Slayton, hamstring
DNP
DNP
RB Saquon Barkley, knee
Limited
Limited
DB Keion Crossen, elbow
Limited
Limited
DB Nate Ebner, quad
Limited
Limited
FB Cullen Gillaspia, ankle
Limited
Limited
WR Kenny Golladay, hip
Limited
Limited
LS Casey Kreiter, knee
Limited
Limited
DB Logan Ryan, hamstring
Limited
Limited
TE Kaden Smith, knee
Limited
Limited
LB Tae Crowder, hamstring
N/L
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
C Erik McCoy, calf
DNP
DNP
T Terron Armstead, elbow
DNP
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand
Full
Full
QB Jameis Winston, knee
Full
Full
LB Demario Davis, non-football/personal
N/L
DNP
