Demario Davis added to updated injury report for Saints vs. Giants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New Orleans Saints and New York Giants updated their NFL Week 4 injury reports, but there haven’t been many changes after the second day of practices. New Orleans did add linebacker Demario Davis as a non-participant on Wednesday, but for non-football/personal reasons. Hopefully all is well for him and he returns for a full day’s work on Friday.

As for New York: the Giants listed linebacker Tae Crowder as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. The full report from both teams:

New York Giants injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

OL Ben Brederson, hand

DNP

DNP

LB Blake Martinez, knee

DNP

DNP

WR Sterling Shepard, hamstring

DNP

DNP

WR Darius Slayton, hamstring

DNP

DNP

RB Saquon Barkley, knee

Limited

Limited

DB Keion Crossen, elbow

Limited

Limited

DB Nate Ebner, quad

Limited

Limited

FB Cullen Gillaspia, ankle

Limited

Limited

WR Kenny Golladay, hip

Limited

Limited

LS Casey Kreiter, knee

Limited

Limited

DB Logan Ryan, hamstring

Limited

Limited

TE Kaden Smith, knee

Limited

Limited

LB Tae Crowder, hamstring

N/L

Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

C Erik McCoy, calf

DNP

DNP

T Terron Armstead, elbow

DNP

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand

Full

Full

QB Jameis Winston, knee

Full

Full

LB Demario Davis, non-football/personal

N/L

DNP

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • FIFA tries to garner support in face of opposition to biennial World Cup plans

    FIFA on Thursday held a summit with over 200 national football federations as it seeks to gather support for plans to stage the World Cup every two years despite muscular opposition from Europe.

  • Saints vs. Giants 2021: Why the Saints have cause for concern

    Saints vs. Giants 2021: Why the Saints have cause for concern

  • Gayle Benson’s estate plan calls for Saints to be sold, with proceeds given to charity

    Tom Benson bought the Saints in 1985. After his widow passes, the team will be sold. Gayle Benson, 74, has revealed her succession plan to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. It consists of the Saints being sold, with the money given to local charities. “I can’t take it with me,” Gayle Benson told the Times-Picayune. “God gives [more]

  • Bears OC: Offense should've adjusted O-line faster vs. Browns

    Bears coaches could've done more, and more quickly, to prevent giving up 9 sacks against Cleveland.

  • What are the longest winning and losing streaks in MLB history?

    The St. Louis Cardinals won 17 straight games before their loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, but is that the longest win streak in MLB history?

  • MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Thursday, Sept. 30

    Thursday, Sept. 30, brings a nine-game main slate with some intriguing pitchers and a couple playoff spots still up for grabs. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy baseball lineups. MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers and Top Stacks, Thursday, Sept. 30 Yahoo Stack […] The post MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Thursday, Sept. 30 appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • Rams claim Jamir Jones off waivers

    The Rams will be without linebacker Justin Hollins for a while because of a pectoral injury and they moved to add some depth at the position on Wednesday. The team claimed Jamir Jones off of waivers. Jones was cut by the Steelers when they signed Derrek Tuszka to their 53-man roster on Tuesday. Jones signed [more]

  • Rookie Carlson homers twice, Cardinals beat Brewers 4-3

    Rookie Dylan Carlson hit two go-ahead home runs, one from each side of the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Thursday. Carlson’s homers made a winner out of J.A. Happ, who entered the game 0-3 in his last five starts against the Brewers. Happ (10-8) gave up 3 runs on 9 hits and struck out 7 in 6 1/3 innings, his longest outing since St. Louis acquired him from the Minnesota Twins on July 30.

  • Saints' passing paucity not a problem for Winston, Payton

    Jameis Winston isn't trying to lead the NFL in passing. Now in a new phase of his career with the New Orleans Saints, Winston is relishing victories no matter how they come. “I’m OK as long as we’re winning," Winston said after practice Wednesday, as New Orleans prepared to host the winless New York Giants this Sunday.

  • Gunmaker Smith & Wesson moving headquarters to Tennessee

    Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson plans to relocate its headquarters from Massachusetts to gun-friendlier Tennessee in a $125 million investment expected to create 750 jobs, officials announced Thursday. The gunmaker founded in 1852 is currently centered in Springfield, Massachusetts, a state where company officials say legislative proposals would prohibit them from manufacturing certain weapons. A proposal in the Democrat-led state Legislature would extend the state's ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons or large-capacity magazines to also outlaw manufacturing them in Massachusetts, unless it's for the military or law enforcement.

  • Julian Edelman sums up Tom Brady-Bill Belichick dynamic with 'The Office' meme

    Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman busted out a great clip from "The Office" to describe what's at stake for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to New England on Sunday night.

  • Bill Belichick has great response to stories in Seth Wickersham book

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had the perfect reaction to the stories in a tell-all book on the Patriots dynasty written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham.

  • Jay Glazer hints that something is brewing on the Deshaun Watson front

    On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Texans have softened their stance regarding the expectations for a Deshaun Watson trade. On Wednesday, Glazer dropped something far more vague — and far more intriguing — about the situation. “Keep your eyes on this situation,” Glazer tweeted in specific reference to the Texans and [more]

  • Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin fires back at ESPN's Michael Wilbon after being called 'a clown'

    Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin responded to ESPN host Michael Wilbon after Wilbon called Kiffin a clown in a viral rant Tuesday.

  • The ‘ocho’ route: Cooper Kupp’s filthy move on TD vs. Bucs has people buzzing

    Cooper Kupp ran what Sean McVay calls the "ocho" route against the Bucs, a move the WR invented himself.

  • Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 4's top running back plays. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Rams Relocation Litigation Grows More Problematic for NFL

    The Los Angeles Rams aren’t returning to St. Louis. But the franchise, which played in the “Gateway to the West” from 1995 to 2015, is a central figure in a lawsuit set for trial in January. If it happens, the trial could require NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and owners to testify as witnesses. Four years […]

  • NFL Week 4 picks: Chargers knock off Raiders; Rams stay undefeated

    The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.

  • Josh Jacobs returns to practice, Jalen Richard designated to return from IR

    The Raiders may have not one, but two of their running backs returning for Monday’s matchup with the Chargers. Per multiple reporters on the Raiders beat, both Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard are practicing for Las Vegas on Thursday. Head coach Jon Gruden indicated on Monday that he was hopeful Jacobs could return to practice [more]

  • Browns' McKinley moved by team support during personal leave

    Takk McKinley was touched as he looked around the room and saw Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Cleveland's other defensive linemen applauding his return to the Browns after a three-week absence. McKinley spoke Thursday for the first time since coming back from an excused leave during training camp to address personal problems that he's keeping private. The 25-year-old former first-round draft pick, whose promising NFL career has been hindered by injuries and selfish behavior, said he was moved by the strong support he received from the Browns while dealing with his issues.