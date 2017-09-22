DeMarcus Ware's early prediction: Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs wins MVP
NFL Network's DeMarcus Ware picks Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs to win the MVP award for the 2017 season.
NFL Network's DeMarcus Ware picks Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs to win the MVP award for the 2017 season.
Potomac89: Liberals are such idiots. The gender of the candidate should never be an issue. The issue should always be which person will best serve the interests of the United States of America. One day that person may be a woman but that person should not be selected because they are a woman (or a man).
6.5k