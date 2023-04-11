DeMarcus Ware selects Jerry Jones as his Hall of Fame presenter

When DeMarcus Ware is presented for enshrinement with the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class this summer, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones will do the honors.

“I’m here because you were the voice that welcomed me into the Hall of Fame,” Ware told Jones at the Cowboys’ facility last week, via Patrik Walker of the team’s official website. “I want you to be that voice that keeps going. I want you to be my presenter this year for the Hall of Fame.”

Jones was the one who told Ware in February that the pass rusher would be part of this year’s class after being elected by Hall of Fame voters.

After being selected by Jones in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft, Ware spent the majority of his career in Dallas before signing with the Denver Broncos in 2014. He went on to have a productive three-year run in Denver that included a win in Super Bowl 50.

That Super Bowl ring is a key part of Ware’s Hall of Fame resume, and he will represent both the Cowboys and the Broncos in the Hall of Fame.

Ware will be inducted with the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10:00 a.m. MT on NFL Network.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos select ILB and OLB in 3rd round of NFL mock draft Broncos' order of picks for 2023 NFL draft Broncos host OT Jake Witt on top-30 visit Peyton Manning to feature in ESPN's new 'On the Clock' TV series Broncos met with WR Trey Palmer ahead of NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire