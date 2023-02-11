DeMarcus Ware reacts to being named to the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware reacts to being named to the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Nick Bosa was the most dominant defensive player during the 2022 NFL season and he was rewarded for that Thursday night.
The list of people who have attended every Super Bowl is growing shorter. Jerry Green, the 94-year-old sportswriter who has attended the first 56 Super Bowls, has confirmed that he won’t make it to Super Bowl LVII because his health has declined. “Going to the airport, it would’ve been painful and difficult for me,” Green [more]
Prescott didn't mince words — in the best possible way — when discussing what the award meant to him.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at Super Bowl LVII Radio Row and identified the top potential landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo.
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.” Payton [more]
NFL Network has decided to remove the Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows.
Super Bowl week in Phoenix has not been kind to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. By Adam Hermann
There are storylines galore heading into Super Bowl 57. Here are our staff predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs.
Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
Here’s the playoff breakdown of how much money each Chiefs player has earned to date this postseason ... and can make for winning Super Bowl LVII.
Days before the Super Bowl kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. By Adam Hermann
The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt is grabbing national headlines as a football “heiress” like she never has before.
Even if Gary Payton II is sidelined indefinitely, the Warriors would consider waiving the failed physical to get him back on the roster, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.
Former Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins does not wear shoes out in public. Here's the reason behind the decision.
Here's our list of game props we're betting for the Super Bowl.
Kyle Long resurfaces a story about Matt Nagy, saying the former Chicago Bears head coach called the offensive line some "gutless, quiet, b-tches."
One of the feel-good moves of the NBA trade deadline might not be happening.
The 49ers faced both the Eagles and the Chiefs this season, so that makes 49ers tight end George Kittle a good person to talk to about who will have an edge in Super Bowl LVII. Kittle fielded that question during a Friday visit to PFT Live and his answer focused on another member of the [more]
Here are 10 players who could become available on the buyout market after the NBA trade deadline, including Russell Westbrook and John Wall.
One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t get the Cardinals job. Some [more]